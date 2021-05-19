A.In view of the ongoing discussion about the revocation of her doctorate, Franziska Giffey (SPD) is stepping down from her position as Federal Minister for Family Affairs. As the ministry announced on Wednesday, Giffey asked Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) for dismissal in the morning. The news magazine “Focus” reported first.

“In the last few days there have been renewed discussions about my dissertation from 2010”, Giffey justified her resignation as minister. Even if she herself continues to stand by her statement “that I wrote my thesis to the best of my knowledge” and the second examination of the doctoral thesis has not yet been completed, she is already drawing “the consequences of the ongoing and stressful procedure”. Giffey justified her decision with the claim of the government, the SPD and the public “to be clear and binding”.

Commission probably recommends withdrawing the title

The Free University of Berlin (FU) initially did not want to revoke Giffey’s doctorate after an initial examination, but merely issued a reprimand. In a second investigation, a commission without the involvement of Giffey’s doctoral supervisor apparently came to a different conclusion.

Franziska Giffey has been Federal Minister for Family Affairs since March 2018. Since November 2020 she has been chairwoman of the Berlin SPD regional association and the SPD’s top candidate for the office of governing mayor. She is still aiming for this post. “The Berlin SPD and Berliners can rely on me. I stand by that. My word counts, ”said Giffey. “As a Berliner, I now concentrate with all my strength on what is close to my heart: Definitely Berlin.”