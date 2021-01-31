In these gloomy times, to put it mildly, opportunities for laughter are precious and sometimes unexpected. Last Saturday, it is the Big Witness of the pages “Companies” of the Figaro who told us a very good one. Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co Bank, whose advice marked by integrity and empathy, in his words, benefits investors in more than forty countries, Alexandre de Rothschild underlined how, in this difficult period, “Our customers were able to measure the mobilization and talent of our teams”, especially those who drew on the crisis “Positive energy”. But, he was asked: “Do you still need your banker? ” But of course, because “It is in such circumstances that the comparison between the banker and the family doctor makes perfect sense”. It’s just the notion of family that varies, but treating whooping cough or capital is all the same. Like what, you can be a banker and have a sense of humor. Finally, if it is.

Maurice Ulrich’s note