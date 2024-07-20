Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Biden has to take a break due to Corona. Trump wants to take advantage of this – and usher in the hot phase of the US election campaign.

Update from July 21, 8:19 a.m.: Details of Donald Trump’s injuries from the assassination attempt are becoming public: In the attack, the bullet missed the ex-president’s head by less than a centimeter, Trump’s doctor Ronny Jackson said in a written statement.

The shot hit the top of Trump’s right ear and caused a wound about one inch wide. This is now healing properly. Overall, Trump is doing well and is recovering from the attack as expected. Jackson also stressed: “It is an absolute miracle that he was not killed.” In Grand Rapids, Trump told cheering supporters again about the assassination: “I stand before you only by the grace of Almighty God.”

Trump is back in the election campaign after assassination attempt: “Bullet caught for democracy”

Update from July 21, 6.14 amr: Donald Trump has dismissed concerns that he is a threat to democracy. “Last week I took a bullet for democracy,” said the US presidential candidate in his first campaign appearance since the assassination attempt on him. “I am not an extremist at all.”

At the event, Trump denied any links to “Project 2025,” a radical program of the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation for a complete restructuring of the government apparatus and a drastic conservative turn.

Republican Donald Trump gives first campaign speech after assassination attempt

Trump also mocked rivals in the Democratic Party, who are currently discussing whether President Joe Biden might not run again. “They have no idea who their candidate is,” Trump told around 12,000 supporters. Biden won the primaries “and now they want to take it away from him,” Trump argued. The former president predicted a “monumental landslide victory” for the Republicans in the November election.

In his fiery but typically rambling speech, Trump laid out his hardline views on immigration while spreading falsehoods about migrant criminality. He also expressed admiration for foreign autocrats, including “brilliant” Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he praised for controlling “1.4 billion people with an iron fist.”

Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Grand Rapids © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Trump campaigns again after assassination attempt – for the first time with Vice President Vance

Initial report: Grand Rapids – The US election campaign continues, but without the incumbent president Joe Bidenwho has to take a break due to a corona infection. His opponent, Donald Trumphowever, is planning his first public appearance since the assassination attempt on him a week ago. This will take place on Saturday (July 20, local time) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the newly nominated Republican presidential candidate will appear together with his running mate JD Vance will appear. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Biden to withdraw his candidacy.

Trump’s first appearance since the assassination attempt and his official nomination as the Republican presidential candidate at the party convention in Milwaukee this week is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. (local time, 00:00 CEST) in Michigan.

Trump fans gather ahead of campaign appearance in Michigan

Late Friday evening, dozens of loyal Trump supporters gathered outside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, hoping to be the first to be let in. Sherri Bonoite, one of those waiting, said that Trump was “what this country needs” and added: “Even a bullet too fast couldn’t stop him.”

Trump narrowly survived the assassination attempt, which took place during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 78-year-old suffered minor injuries to his ear.

After speech at Republican convention: Will Trump return to his old rhetoric?

In his speech at the convention, Trump spoke at length about the assassination attempt. However, during his appearance in Michigan, Trump is expected to return to his usual aggressive rhetoric and address campaign issues such as illegal immigration, inflation, crime and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Michigan is one of the so-called swing states in which neither the Democrats nor the republican can expect a clear victory and which will ultimately be decisive for the outcome of the presidential election on November 5.

Trump spoke to Selenskyj on the phone: Republicans want to “bring peace”

In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky on Friday, Trump promised to War in Ukraine should he return to the White House. He expressed his gratitude on his online network Truth Social that Zelensky turned to him and promised that as the next US President he would “bring peace to the world and end war”.

A possible victory for Trump in the US election in November could, however, call into question Washington’s support for Ukraine. His vice presidential candidate JD Vance is an outspoken opponent of US arms deliveries to Kiev. (lrg/dpa)