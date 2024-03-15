There Before of the new season of Doctor Who it will be May 11th, as announced by a official trailer published on the series channel. In the United Kingdom it will be visible on BBC iPlayer, while in the rest of the world it will be broadcast simultaneously on Disney+, which has already broadcast the latest special episodes, in which Ncuti Gatwa appeared for the first time as the fifteenth Doctor.
The Doctor's companion in his new adventures will be Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, also seen in the special episodes mentioned above.
More information
In the new series the Doctor and Ruby will travel through time and space visiting unknown worlds, but also touching terrestrial historical eras, such as that of the Regency in England. This season will also see the return of Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood, as well as featuring a host of special guests including Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney , Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Indira Varma. There will also be other surprises, which will be announced in due course.
