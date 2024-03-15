There Before of the new season of Doctor Who it will be May 11th, as announced by a official trailer published on the series channel. In the United Kingdom it will be visible on BBC iPlayer, while in the rest of the world it will be broadcast simultaneously on Disney+, which has already broadcast the latest special episodes, in which Ncuti Gatwa appeared for the first time as the fifteenth Doctor.

The Doctor's companion in his new adventures will be Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, also seen in the special episodes mentioned above.