The role of Doctor Who it really is what is called a hot potato: after the relaunch of the series in 2005 there have been numerous doctors who have interchanged within a handful of episodes: the last one was Jodie Whittaker.

It might just be Ncuti Gatwa the right name for the series? Some details of his private life seem to suggest a truly deep bond with the character.

These are the statements made by Gatwa regarding his brand new role:

“The Doctor survived a genocide and had to learn to adapt to any situation. I I am the Doctor: this personal story touches me closely and represents me fully. I decided that I had to get this role.”

Gatwa’s story is worthy of a novel: he fled Rwanda at an early age with his family, to escape the warhad to settle in Scotland, a totally different environment to what he had been used to since his birth.

Even the Doctor Who he is a survivor: left the last of his people, exterminated by a horrendous genocide, he is forced to take refuge in the four corners of the globe without the possibility of seeing his old home again.