Disney released the full trailer of the new series of Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa, known in recent years for Sex Education. The video, which arrives about a week after the teaser, allows us to see various scenes from the TV series, arriving on Disney Plus. The release is set for May 10th.
The Doctor of Ncuti Gatwa he will be accompanied by Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson). Recall that Sunday will not be present in the season following the upcoming one and she will be replaced by Cinta, played by Varada Sethu.
We remind you that some are also already available Doctor Who specials in which Ncuti Gatwa and Ruby Sunday's Doctor appears.
Doctor Who, the series
Let's remember that the Doctor Who TV series always features a Doctor and a companion travel through time and space. We visit various historical periods of the Earth, but also alien and distant worlds.
In this season we will be able to see Michelle Greenidge in action in the role of Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter in the role of Cherry Sunday and Anita Dobson in the role of Mrs. Flood. Additionally, there will also be room for Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Indira Varma.
#Doctor #full #trailer #Disney #series #Sex #Education39s #Ncuti #Gatwa
Leave a Reply