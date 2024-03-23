Disney released the full trailer of the new series of Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa, known in recent years for Sex Education. The video, which arrives about a week after the teaser, allows us to see various scenes from the TV series, arriving on Disney Plus. The release is set for May 10th.

The Doctor of Ncuti Gatwa he will be accompanied by Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson). Recall that Sunday will not be present in the season following the upcoming one and she will be replaced by Cinta, played by Varada Sethu.

We remind you that some are also already available Doctor Who specials in which Ncuti Gatwa and Ruby Sunday's Doctor appears.