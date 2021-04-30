British actor Noel Clarke, the star of Doctor Who, has been stripped of his previous BAFTA award following allegations of sexual harassment. This is reported in an official statement on website film academy.

Twenty women immediately filed accusations against Clark. In addition to losing the Rising Star Award, the BAFTA has suspended the actor’s membership.

Representatives of the film academy noted that this decision was made in connection with the materials published on Thursday, April 29, in The Guardian. The investigation spoke about the harassment and bullying that he allegedly committed in relation to female colleagues on the set between 2004 and 2019. Clarke, 45, denied the allegations and declared his intention to “protect myself from these false statements.”

Clark is known to the general public for such films as Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll, Centurion, Star Trek: Retribution and Anomaly. In 2009, for the film “Shpana 2”, where he directed and wrote the script, as well as played the main role, the artist received a BAFTA award in the “Rising Star” nomination. It is noted that he is married to a Portuguese make-up artist Iris da Silva, the couple has three children.