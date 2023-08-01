A report picks up the discourse related to Doctor Who And Fortnitea collaboration that some time ago had made headlines, but which seemed to have ended in a stalemate.

Now instead a leak it would bring back some ray of hope for this partnership. According to the rumor, the collaboration should bring many skins and other accessories, all connected to Doctor Who.

Doctor Who x Fortnite Update GO @BarbieharpFN – Will arrive in December/January

– Mini Event Pass Still Happening

– Delayed for LEGO collab in November

– 60th Anniversary look of Doctor 15 not happening pic.twitter.com/7oECK5Ae33 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 30, 2023

The release date of this collaboration could be set between December and January, the period in which we could find one of the doctors on the video game.

According to what has been said, there will also be a mini pass: the reason behind this postponement seems to be linked to the collaboration with LEGOwhich should take hold in November instead.

The date of the collaboration between should also be set in November Fortnite And Invincible, even if even for that there is still no confirmation. We just have to wait and hope that the Doctor, be it David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker or the new Ncuti Gatwa (not to mention the previous ones), arrives soon in Fortnite.