The stories of Doctor Who are now impressed on many fans: since 2005 the relaunch has done nothing but fuel a fantastic phenomenon, which still captures millions of dreamers who, from episode to episode, travel together with the Doctor and his companions aboard the TARDIS. Unfortunately, however, today Jackie Lane, which he played Dodo Chaplet, one of the Doctor’s first companions, died at 79.

For those unfamiliar with her, Lane had entered the third season of Doctor Who, in 1966, alongside William Hartnell, the first doctor, winning the hearts of all fans.

Unfortunately many of her appearances have been lost along with the lost BBC cassettes (which have made some episodes impossible to recover), leaving us only 11 out of 19 episodes in which Jackie Lane lent her face, words and voice to Dodo.

Before Modern Doctor Who (restarted in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston, to then follow with David Tennant, Matt Smith and so on) many fans have lived the stories of the previous seven Doctors, all with their companions, their character quarrels and their specific signatures.

We’re sad to hear that Jackie Lane has passed away, she played the First Doctor’s companion Dodo Chaplet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2PzirZvwP5 – Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) June 23, 2021

For this it is painful for fans of Doctor Who to think that today, unfortunately, one of the most interesting Doctor’s companions ever passed away.

Over time, in fact, the Doctor has always been flanked by various companions: we remember the most modern Rose Tyler, Clara Oswald and Amy Pond, but before them many other women, each with its own character and peculiarities, have dressed the dress of “companion” people who have always made the Doctor more human and more intriguing (and who served as a shoulder to explain the scientific theories that, in the first original series, were very present).

Now fans are pushing to create a memorial for Lane, and surely a lot of people will now start reviewing the episodes in which the fantastic Dodo Chaplet appeared.