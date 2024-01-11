Doctor Who director Haynes to direct Star Trek movie

British director Toby Haynes, who worked on the TV series Doctor Who and Sherlock, will direct a new feature film based on the Star Trek universe. Writes about this The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will take place several decades before the events shown in JJ Abrams' 2009 feature film. The script for the sequel will be written by Seth Grahame-Smith, and Abrams will serve as a producer on the new film.

In 2021, Canadian actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek television series, went into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard.

Star Trek, or Star Trek, is a science fiction media franchise about travel in space. Producer and director JJ Abrams restarted the series: new feature films were released in 2009, 2013 and 2016, in which actor Chris Pine played Captain Kirk.