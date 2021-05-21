Doctor who died of coronavirus loved trading cards: heirs were left with a $ 20 million collection

The Babe Ruth card from 1933 is estimated to be worth $ 5.2 million.

When florida doctor Thomas Newman died in January of coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease at the age of 73, the heirs being left with an exceptionally valuable sports-related legacy. A total of $ 20 million collection of trading cards. Newman’s story is told by several U.S. media, for example CNN and CBS.

The media say Newman has been collecting cards, and occasional other sports memorabilia, for more than 30 years.

The highest value was on trading cards. A widow interviewed on CNN said Newman joked by saying the cards were “paper children”.

Collection The gem is a baseball legend Babe Ruthin card from 1933. The card in Goydey’s collection is in good condition. Collecting site justcollect.com says that the set included four Babe Ruth cards. Newman’s collection is # 53.

It is described in English as a “near-mint” level, which means that there may be very few errors on the card that can only be found by careful examination.

“We expect it to break the $ 5.2 million record paid for any trading card,” said Director of Memory Lane Auctions, which evaluates trading cards. JP Cohen To CNN.

“The value of rare historical objects has exploded in the collectibles market.”

In all there are over a thousand objects in the collection. In addition to the cards, there is a baseball ball signed by Babe Ruth, for example.

“My dad started collecting in the early 1980s. He acquired baseball cards from 1957 and 1959, which were replacement cards for the cards he collected as a child. He kept them young in a shoebox that his mother later threw away, ”Stewart, son of Thomas Newman, told CNN.

The collection has been reviewed and evaluated by Professional Sports Authenticator, a company specializing in the certification and evaluation of sports collectibles. The collection will go on sale at an online auction at the turn of June-July.

“It’s sad that we lost him, but I think we’re celebrating what he’s achieved over 30 years of collecting this awesome collection,” JP Cohen of Memory Lane Auctions said.