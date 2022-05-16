Doctor Who, the famous series produced by the BBC that began in the 1960s, is preparing to experience the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate. The first has interpreted the role of the protagonist starting from 2005, the year that saw this series transform, and until 2010, before returning in 2013. Catherine Tate, on the other hand, took on the role of Donna Noble, his partner.

This is wonderful news for fans of this product that can last even after about sixty years, so that they will be able to see the beloved Tenth Doctor at work nine years after the last appearance. What David Tennant and Catherine Tate will do in the new season of Doctor Who, however, is not known.

To confirm the news we thought Russel T. Davies, showrunner of the opera made in England:

Are back! It seems impossible: first we announce a new Doctor, then an “old” Doctor, together with the wonderful Donna, what the hell is going on? Perhaps this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, a trick, a flashback. The only thing I can say about it is that it’s going to be spectacular, considering two of our biggest stars are coming together for the battle of life.

In short, the new season of Doctow Who, which will be released in Great Britain in 2023, promises to be fantastic and full of anticipated news and welcome returns. News, it was said, as this will be the season that sees Sex Education actor Ncuti Gawta (read more here) as the Fourteenth Doctor.

At this point, the words, the last to be exact, of Tennant on the show resound prophetic: “I don’t want to go …”. Well, let’s say that the production has definitely satisfied him. And we can’t wait to understand more.

Especially since the last season of the series has not yet landed in Italy. And therefore, in our latitudes, the wait is double and definitely too much.