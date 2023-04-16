It looks like The Doctor will shortly set down the TARDIS in Fortnite.

Noted Fortnite leaker and dataminer iFireMonkey took to Twitter over the weekend to confirm rumors that a “potential collaboration” was indeed on the way as a two-week long event that will include a “set of free rewards for completing challenges as well as item shop cosmetics”.

Newscast: Are Unreal Engine’s procedural generation and Ubisoft’s Ghostwriter the future of game development?

iFireMonkey even thinks they know what the items will be, too; two skins, a Glider, and an Emote.

“There would also be a FREE Beep the Meep Spray as some sort of incentive for checking out the Creative map associated with this collaboration, while the image below isn’t what the spray would be, it showcases Beep the Meep from Doctor Who, giving an idea of ​​what this spray could look like/be designed around,” they added (thanks, GamingIntel).

☎️ Fortnite x Doctor Who It has recently been brought to my attention that there have been discussions in regards to a potential collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who. Based on what I’m aware of, this would be a two week long event in game (using an event tab similar to… pic.twitter.com/AOS51ufD1Z — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 15, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

See also The MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 0083 - REBELLION manga will conclude with volume 18 Manage cookie settings



As for when? Well, rumor has it, it will tie in with the show’s 60th anniversary towards the end of this year, and may involve The Doctor’s long-time government allies, UNIT

And we’ve even got a sneaky screenshot from the alleged event, too:

Since the image is starting to float around, here is an image I saw of stuff, an interesting thing to note is “Garage Debug” being one of the tabs, which relates to that DelMar mode we had leaked previously which was set to feature a garage tab with vehicle customization pic.twitter.com/ukyLU8JwKu — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 15, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



ICYMI, A player has set to work recreating Dark and Darker’s map within Fortnite’s recently released Creative 2.0 mode after Dark and Darker was removed from Steam following an investigation after gaming company Nexon claimed its game (P3) was used as a prototype for Dark and Darker .