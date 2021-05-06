Russians began to frequently receive fraudulent telephone invitations for a supposedly free medical examination. Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation, member of the Federation Council Vladimir Krugly told about this on the air of Sputnik radio.

He explained that most of these calls come from unscrupulous private structures. “It’s just a divorce. This is one of the ways to lure people in order to promote them later for money. If the examination is free, then later you will be told that you have to pay for a lot of other things. Without paying, no one will leave there, ”the senator explained.

At the same time, according to him, there are insurance representatives operating within the compulsory medical insurance system. One of their tasks is to attract people for preventive examinations in polyclinics, and they send SMS notifications or call citizens.

In July 2020, a verdict was passed in Khabarovsk in the case of pseudo-medical centers, where non-existent diseases were treated. The court found that from 2016 to 2018, fraudsters disguised as doctors stole money from patients. They received visitors, carried out “diagnostics”, found non-existent diseases and offered to issue loans and sign contracts for treatment. Thus, the attackers extorted more than four million rubles from the victims.

In 2019, police officers detained in the Kuban three Russians suspected of fraud, who presented themselves as doctors and persuaded people with varicose veins to be treated with pillows and mattresses. The criminals invited the townspeople for free vascular diagnostics and a phlebologist’s consultation at the medical center. Most of the workers did not have a medical education, and during the reception, patients were urged to urgently undergo special treatment and buy mattresses, bandages and pillows filled with microspheres, including on credit.