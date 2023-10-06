Endocrinologist Blucher: obesity can appear in outwardly slender people

Obesity and the accompanying health problems can appear in outwardly slender people, and conversely, overweight people often turn out to be completely healthy. About these unusual signs of obesity warned German endocrinologist Matthias Blucher.

Blucher pointed out that the standard body mass index does not always reflect the actual state of health. According to him, a person may appear thin outwardly, but in fact be obese. This unhealthy slimness occurs when excess fat accumulates in the body with insufficient muscle mass. But the opposite situation often arises, the doctor continued, when people remain healthy despite the extra pounds.

Some population groups may be better protected against comorbidities despite having large amounts of adipose tissue, including Caucasian populations. Matthias Blücherendocrinologist

Blucher added that overweight people should consider losing weight, even if they feel fine. He explained that excess fat accumulation in the body in any case increases the risk of coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular diseases and heart failure.

Previously, nutritionist Anastasia Tarasko said that belly fat most often appears due to poor nutrition and lack of physical activity. According to her, many people blame hormones for everything, but in reality such a reason is extremely rare.