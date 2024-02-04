Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/04/2024 – 15:43

Did you know what symptoms can signal that a child or teenager has heart disease? According to the medical director of the non-governmental organization Projeto Pro Criança Cardiac, Isabela Rangel, clinical manifestations vary according to the cardiac pathology and its severity.

In an interview with Brazil Agencythe doctor gives guidance on the signs that should be observed and when it is necessary to seek assistance.

Isabela Rangel states that parents should be alert if the child presents tiredness during breastfeeding, respiratory discomfort when exerting effort, cyanosis (purplish color), recurrent respiratory infections, difficulty gaining weight and excessive sweating.

In some cases, heart disease requires surgical correction, which may need to be done in early childhood. “Some must be corrected during the neonatal period”, he highlighted. In Brazil, around 30 thousand new cases occur per year, of which 80% will require some intervention, either through surgery or therapeutic catheterization in childhood, 40% in the first year of life.

The cardiologist explains that a child with heart disease faces difficulties in diagnosis and treatment, and medical monitoring may be necessary throughout their life. “Providing care for children and adolescents with heart disease in Brazil is a major challenge, mainly due to the uneven geographic distribution of cardiology and cardiac surgery reference centers. This makes it difficult for many patients to reach these specialized centers, delaying the diagnosis of the disease.”

Another highlighted point is the presence of congenital heart disease, which can affect growth, in addition to motor, cognitive and neurological development. Changes in behavior can also be observed, deficit attention and hyperactivity. “Maintaining the health of these children requires care from a multidisciplinary team, with the aim of increasingly contributing to improving the quality of life of these patients.”

Since its founding in 1996, the Pro Criança Cardiac Project has served 15,531 patients, having reached its highest number last year, with 119 highly complex surgeries performed. The surgeries are carried out at the Hospital Pediátrico Pro Criança Jutta Batista, which is managed by Rede D'Or. In addition to surgical procedures, the project offers basic food baskets, medicines, consultations and exams.