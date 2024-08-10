Eduard Disch ends his hunger strike in front of the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) building in The Hague after thirty days. A doctor has advised him to stop to prevent damage to his health. The 79-year-old Disch, former chairman of the homeless foundation, wants to follow that advice and take a recovery period. But that does not stop his action.

#Doctor #warns #risk #phase #Eduard #ends #hunger #strike #Hague #days