Psychiatrist Titkov: Drinking alcohol in the evening increases the risk of snoring and sleep apnea

Alcohol consumed in the evening leads to a deterioration in the quality of sleep, warned Maxim Titkov, a candidate of medical sciences, psychiatrist and addiction specialist at the European Medical Center (EMC). He warned about the harmful effects of alcoholic beverages in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Titkov said that alcohol has a calming effect, but it is short-lived. Therefore, a person who drinks alcohol in the evening will often wake up at night. According to the psychiatrist, sleep becomes fragmented and of poor quality because alcohol suppresses the phases of rapid and slow sleep.

Another side effect of the habit of drinking before bed, the doctor said, is excessive relaxation of the muscles of the upper respiratory tract. This increases the risk of snoring and episodes of sleep apnea, he warned.

In addition, alcohol disrupts the balance of hormones that regulate the sleep-wake cycle. In particular, alcoholic drinks before bedtime reduce the production of melatonin. And it has a diuretic effect. The urge to urinate becomes more frequent, which leads to the need to get up at night to go to the toilet and interrupts sleep. Maxim TitkovPhD, psychiatrist and addiction specialist

Titkov noted that the myth that alcohol helps you fall asleep is associated with the rapid onset of drowsiness after a couple of glasses. But this is a false sense of improved sleep quality that has nothing to do with reality. “In fact, the sedative effect of alcohol is quickly replaced by sleep disturbances due to the process of assimilating alcoholic beverages in the body,” the doctor emphasized.

