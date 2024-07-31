Gastroenterologist Zarubina: Too hot food can cause burns and scars

Eating food that is too hot can lead to pathological changes in the gastrointestinal tract, warned gastroenterologist Evgeniya Zarubina. She spoke about the sad consequences of a love for very hot dishes told “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to Zarubina, if you eat such food, the oral cavity, taste buds and thermoreceptors on the papillae of the tongue suffer first. “Constant thermal irritation of the receptors of the tongue can lead to a decrease in their sensitivity. Also, at high temperatures of the consumed food, the epithelial cells die, and this is fraught with the development of burns of the esophagus and stomach,” the doctor said.

Burns can cause discomfort when swallowing, pain in the esophagus and stomach, and the appearance of scars in the upper gastrointestinal tract, which will require long-term treatment and recovery, Zarubina explained. Too hot food can also lead to an exacerbation of chronic diseases of the esophagus and stomach, the doctor says. The gastroenterologist advised eating food at a temperature of 40-42 degrees. “This is slightly higher than the temperature of the internal organs, at which the enzyme system works best,” the gastroenterologist concluded.

