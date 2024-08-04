Gastroenterologist Sukhorukova: Hematogen works no better than a candy bar

Hematogen, used as a remedy for anemia, works no better than a candy bar. The fact is that its composition does not contain iron, which would be easily absorbed by the body, explained Lyudmila Sukhorukova, a gastroenterologist at the Vidnovskaya Clinical Hospital of the Moscow Region Ministry of Health, reports RIA News.

“The composition of hematogen is usually as follows: sugar, condensed milk, starch syrup, black food albumin, glycerin, water, ascorbic acid, iron sulfate, vanillin, pyridoxine hydrochloride, copper sulfate, folic acid,” the specialist listed.

The doctor warned that due to the large amount of sugar and the lack of digestible iron, hematogen can be considered a dessert. “It does not contain iron that can be digested by the body. But sugar is in first place, so it is more of a dessert than anything else,” Sukhorukova summed up.