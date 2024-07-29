Therapist Parshina called the treatment of barley with folk methods dangerous

Barley can develop in both children and adults, said Alena Parshina, a therapist at the medical company SberZdorovye. In a comment to Lenta.ru, the doctor explained why, if the disease becomes complicated, you should immediately contact a doctor and called treating barley with folk methods dangerous.

The doctor explained that barley can develop due to poor eye hygiene, touching the eyes with dirty hands, using someone else’s makeup products or tools, as well as infectious diseases (acute respiratory viral infections or flu).

According to the therapist, in most cases the disease proceeds without complications, however, if the symptoms do not disappear within a week or even intensify, or there is a feeling of decreased vision, severe pain and photophobia, it is important to consult a doctor as soon as possible. Otherwise, a serious complication may develop – orbital phlegmon – an acute purulent process in the tissues of the eye, which can lead to loss of vision, the doctor warned.

“Some people try to get rid of a stye by squeezing it out or using folk methods, such as applying hot tea bags or a boiled egg to the eyelids. This is strictly prohibited, as it can lead to serious complications, such as a burn of the skin of the eye and the spread of infection to other structures of the eye, which is fraught with blepharitis – chronic inflammation of the eyelids with the formation of ulcers,” the doctor warned.

