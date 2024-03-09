Beaches, nature and an excellent salary, 150 thousand pounds (over 170 thousand euros) the year for 40 hours a week and 41 days of vacation, to work as a family doctor in the Western Isles, off the west coast of Scotland. This is the announcement of the NHS – reports 'The Guardian' -, the namesake of our Italian National Health Service, to find doctors willing to work in remote areas of the country. In fact, it is increasingly difficult to find professionals willing to move to areas with breathtaking landscapes but far from large centres. Practices in rural areas of Scotland have had great difficulty recruiting GPs and the Hebrides are hard hit by this phenomenon.

According to the British Medical Association, which has lobbied for special measures to address the shortage of doctors in rural parts of the country, “these high salaries are evidence of how serious the crisis has become in recruiting doctors in difficult areas“. Since 2013, the number of GPs operating in Scotland has decreased by 200 units and the number of practices by 9%, while the number of patients has grown by 7%.