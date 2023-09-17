About the uselessness of drinking freshly squeezed juices in your Telegram– Candidate of Medical Sciences, gastroenterologist, hepatologist Sergei Vyalov stated on the channel.

The expert explained that when processed into a juicer, fiber and vitamins are removed from the juice, while only sucrose and a small amount of fat remain in the drink, which does not provide much benefit to the body.

To preserve beneficial fibers and microelements in the drink, the doctor advised grinding the fruits in a blender and adding plain water.

Previously, gastroenterologist Sadykov dispelled the myth about the dangers of carbohydrates.