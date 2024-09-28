“We welcome the introduction of more incisive sanctions, which include up to 5 years of imprisonment and 10 thousand euro fines for those responsible for damage to healthcare facilities. This is an important step to ensure that places essential to public health are adequately protected. The strengthening of video surveillance, accompanied by specific guidelines for its correct use, represents a concrete measure to increase safety in healthcare”. Thus Angelo Testa, national president of Snami – National Autonomous Union of Italian Doctors, expresses satisfaction with the new law decree against attacks on healthcare personnel which provides for more severe penalties and strengthened measures to combat attacks against operators and damage to healthcare and social structures. healthcare.

“We particularly appreciate the obligation of deferred arrest in the event of attacks on healthcare personnel – adds Federico Di Renzo, Snami national press officer – a strong signal that puts the protection of doctors and all staff involved in the care of citizens at the centre. It is essential that those who work daily for people’s health can do so in a protected and safe environment, without the fear of being subjected to acts of violence.” “We believe that this Decree represents a clear and concrete response from the government and the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who has maintained the commitment made with our category” underlines Matteo Picerna, deputy national secretary of Snami.

“Our union will continue as always to support any initiative that contributes to protecting healthcare professionals and promoting the safety of facilities, with the aim of guaranteeing a quality service and protecting the well-being of our doctors” concludes Testa.