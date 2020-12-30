Atlético’s squad received this morning the visit of Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, who wanted to be present in training prior to Atlético’s last game in 2020. The Rojiblanco CEO he was able to congratulate the parties to his players and coaching staff.

But in addition, he took the opportunity to carry out a review of the year, analyzed together with the staff the situation of Costa, who has already terminated his contract and is no longer an rojiblanco and Trippier player, sanctioned by FIFA for ten weeks and delivered the insignia of Gold and Brilliant to doctor Villalón, Head of Atlético’s Medical Services and that this year he has completed 25 years working at the club. A very loved person who received a standing ovation from the staff.

And it is that José María Villalón He has been an Atlético doctor since 1995, when the team led by Radomir Antic got the Double winning the League and the Cup. The Serbian was the one who trusted him and with whom he achieved one of the happiest moments in the club’s history. Villalón coincided with the player Simeone in his two stages and now he has lived his brilliant evolution as a technician. He was also the doctor of Atlético led by Luis Aragonés to return to the First Division. Living history of the club, was also present at the moments when Jesús Gil began to have health problems. He now holds the position of Chief of Medical Services, with Oscar Luis Celada as a first team doctor. A recognition in the form of a badge to a lifetime dedicated to Atlético.