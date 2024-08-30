Doctor Gali urged to always wash hands after using the toilet to avoid getting infected with parasites

Emergency room doctor Sam Ghaly urged people to always wash their hands to protect themselves from the dangerous parasite. Photo of the body of a person infected cysticercosisdoctor published on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Gali showed an X-ray image of a person’s body seemingly riddled with dozens of inclusions, and explained that the patient had been diagnosed with cysticercosis, which occurs after swallowing tapeworm eggs. Parasites, according to Gali, can enter the body through contaminated food or water.

However, it is also possible to become infected from a person who does not wash their hands properly after using the toilet, since the eggs are transmitted through human feces, the doctor warned. Swallowed eggs turn into larvae, which quickly penetrate the skin, soft tissues of the body, eyes and even the brain.

The disease can be asymptomatic for several years, then chronic headaches, blindness, seizures, hydrocephalus, meningitis appear, Gali listed. And in some cases, severe complications after infection with parasites can be fatal for a person, the specialist concluded.

