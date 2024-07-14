Cardiologist and therapist Andrey Kondrakhin spoke about the effect of walking up the stairs on the body. His words are quoted by Channel Five.

Kondrakhin stated that walking trains the cardiovascular system and muscles. During physical activity, blood is pumped well. According to the doctor, walking up the stairs puts a strain on the body, since a person carries his own weight. Therefore, the doctor advised choosing the stairs instead of the elevator.

In addition, the doctor recommended taking walks from the workplace to the metro. Kondrakhin believed that this also has a positive effect on health, as it reduces stress levels.

Earlier, cardiologist German Gandelman named a simple exercise for the prevention of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. According to him, this is regular walking up the stairs, which leads to the expansion of blood vessels and improved blood circulation in the heart, brain, and muscles.