Doctor Ten: Kissing strengthens enamel and reduces pain

Kissing strengthens tooth enamel, promotes the release of hormones and reduces pain. The benefits of kissing were discussed by RIA News Head of the Center for Prevention and Health of the Adult Population of the Vidnovskaya Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region Zarema Ten.

“During a kiss, the partners’ breathing quickens, blood vessels expand, as a result of which their bodies are more intensively saturated with oxygen. The hormones adrenaline and oxytocin are released, the brain actively produces the hormones of happiness endorphins, which, in particular, increases a person’s level of satisfaction and reduces pain. The level of the stress hormone cortisol decreases, and the level of cholesterol in the blood drops,” she said.

The doctor noted that more than 30 facial muscles are actively working during a kiss. This causes an increased blood flow to the facial tissues and promotes skin elasticity. Also, kissing people gradually undergo bacterial exchange, which makes the species composition of the oral cavity of the partners similar.

Related materials:

However, kissing can have a negative impact on health. In the process, you can catch various viruses, and if there is damage to the mucous membrane in the mouth of the infected person, you can become infected with a number of sexually transmitted diseases. It is also important to consider that allergens can be transmitted with saliva during a kiss.

In June, dermatologist Natalia Zhovtan said that syphilis can be contracted through kissing.