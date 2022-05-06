Madrid. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, tops the list of movie releases this week, along with the new feature film by Sean Baker, “Red rocket” or the anti-war drama “Onoda, 10,000 nights in the jungle” by Frenchman Arthur Harari.

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH WORKS HIS MAGIC AS DOCTOR STRANGE

One of the most anticipated films of the year, the second installment of the adventures of the Marvel sorcerer, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who will also meet another character much loved by the public, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Sam Raimi, known for his work leading the first Spider-Man trilogy, directs “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in which the protagonist, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary.

“RED ROCKET”, SEAN BAKER’S NEW LOSER STORY

The director of “Florida Project”, Sean Baker, presents a new story of losers and second chances as dark as it is full of humor.

“Red Rocket,” which has toured Cannes and San Sebastian, revolves around Mikey Saber, an old-fashioned porn star who returns from Los Angeles to his small town in Texas, where no one has missed him.

“ONODA, 10,000 NIGHTS IN THE JUNGLE”, THE WAR WITHIN

Anti-war drama set in World War II, tells the inner odyssey of a Japanese soldier, Hiroo Onoda, sent on a mission to a remote Philippine island and who will continue to take up arms for almost 30 years, ignoring the end of the war.

Directed by Frenchman Arthur Harari and co-written with Vincent Poymiro, the film is based on a true story. It opened the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Festival, received the Giraldillo de Plata Grand Jury Prize and the Best Screenplay Award at the Seville Festival.

“THE CONFERENCE”, THIS IS HOW THE HOLOCAUST WAS FORGED

On January 20, 1942, prominent representatives of the Nazi regime met in a villa in Berlin-Wannsee in a conclave that went down in history as the Wannsee Conference and in which the systematic murder of eleven million Jews was decided.

The minutes of that meeting, written by Adolf Eichmann, have served as a basis for the screenwriters of this film directed by the German Matti Geschonneck.

MANUELA VELLÉS BEFORE “GUILT”

Professional couple and in real life, the director Ibon Cormenzana and the actress Manuela Vellés write -based on real testimonies- and produce, together with Juana Vellés, this story in which the actress also stars.

After suffering a sexual assault, Anna isolates herself in a cabin in the woods. Unable to cope with her situation, she loses her relationship with her boyfriend, her friends and family, and takes refuge in nature to overcome her trauma.

THE DOCUMENTARY “JEREMY THOMAS, A LIFE OF CINEMA”

Mark Cousins, director of celebrated documentary series on the history of cinema such as “The story of film” (2011) and “Women make fbilm” (2018), in this film delves into the career of producer Jeremy Thomas, who has just received the Honor Award of the BCN Film Fest.

Thomas has produced essential titles in the history of modern cinema such as “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence”, “The Last Emperor”, “The Sheltering Sky”, “Crash” or “Dreamers”, always trying to preserve the artistic ambition and commercial aspiration.

ANDREI KONCHALOVSKY DEEPENS INTO THE LIFE OF MICHAEL ANGEL

Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky offers an in-depth portrait of the author of such masterpieces as David, Moses and the Sistine Chapel and of his time, Florence at the beginning of the 16th century, in “Michelangelo, sin”.

Konchalovsky shows an artist embedded in the power struggles between the Medici and Della Rovere and their extension to the Church and at the same time delves into his most intimate aspect to show him as a man in constant search for inspiration, imbued with religious fantasies and superstitions of his time.

“OUTSIDE, NOISE”, PORTRAIT OF EUROPEAN YOUTH

The American Ted Fendt directs this melancholy comedy that, through a moment in the life of a group of friends, captures the current situation of European youth, between anxiety and indifference, always waiting for the arrival of a future that is presented uncertain.

Shot in 16 millimeters, it gathers the conversations of three friends, Daniela, Mia and Natascha who live between Berlin and Vienna, and dissects the vital stagnation in which the generation that is now reaching thirty is submerged.