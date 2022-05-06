“Doc Strange 2″ delved into the endless possibilities of the vast multiverse following the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” While the film has divided fans and critics alike, its box office success is undeniable.

For this reason, the fans of the MCU are waiting for Marvel Studios to confirm the realization of a sequel that closes the trilogy of the Supreme Sorcerer with a flourish. The end of the tape and its post credits scene would have already advanced what we will see.

Spoiler alert.

What happened in the end?

Doctor Strange and America Chavez send the Scarlet Witch to a universe where her children make her understand that she has become a monster. After this, she decides to destroy the Darkhold and sacrifice herself balancing the status quo of reality.

What clues did the post-credit scene leave behind?

As we saw, the protagonist receives a visit from Clea who comes from another universe. She introduces herself as an ally to solve an incursion that threatens the collapse of one universe against another.

The villain is one of the most powerful in all of Marvel. Photo: Marvel Comics

What will we see next?

In the third part of “Doctor Strange” we will see how the Sorcerer Supreme suffers the consequences of having used the Darkhold and tries to avoid the collision of universes.

Who would be the villain?

There are many bets, but it is most likely that we will see Nightmare as the main villain of a third installment. The character debuted in Strange Tales #110 and is known as the ruler of the Dream Dimension, a terrifying realm where he puts humans to sleep.