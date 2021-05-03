WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus, gave a lot to talk about with its premiere and season finale. The expectations were high, but few compared to the theories created by the followers of the program to explain its mysteries.

After nine episodes, fans could see the outcome of the story but were surprised that the ‘Supreme Sorcerer’ did not make his expected cameo. As it is remembered, WandaVision would have its conclusion in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

In an interview for Rolling Stone, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confirmed that Doctor Strange was going to appear in the final chapter of WandaVision and that the commercials were messages sent by him. However, he decided not to carry it out for the following reasons:

“Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would have been great to see Doctor Strange.’ But it would have taken away (attention) from Wanda. We didn’t want the end of the show to become a hype to go to the next movie saying, ‘Here’s the white guy. Let me show you how power works. ‘

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is one of the most anticipated films of the MCU. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

He also explained that the mysterious commercials for fictitious products such as Toast Mate were intended as encrypted messages made by Strange to awaken Wanda from her own illusion. However, it was left as a discarded idea.

Following these statements, Kevin Feige pointed out that this decision not only affected the show but also Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. In fact, they had to subject the film to a brief rewrite to integrate the participation of Scarlett Witch.