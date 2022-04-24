With the recent premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” and the next release of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, more than one fan of both franchises has questioned what would happen if albus dumbledore Y Doctor Strangegreat magicians with unique powers and artifacts, will face each other.

While the world ofHarry Potter” is filled with witches and wizards with more ‘traditional’ powers, the wizards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Frigga, the mother of Thor and Loki, and Doctor Strange they use the mystical arts: cosmic energy drawn from other dimensions and projected into the real world.

In that sense, the question arises: which of these magicians is more powerful than the other?

Albus Dumbledore is considered the most powerful wizard of all time in the world of “Harry Potter”. Photo: Warner Bros.

Dumbledore and Doctor Strange have magical artifacts

In the different franchises, each magician has an artifact that helps him enhance his powers. dumbledore he has the Elder Wand, one of the Deathly Hallows, whose function is to amplify its master’s powers and which can only be won in combat by one who ‘disarms’ its owner. For his part, stranger He possesses the Eye of Agamotto, and the Time Stone within it, which he used in cosmic battles against Dormammu and Thanos. With this in mind, let’s break down each wizard by his own powers and abilities.

Doctor Strange using the Time Stone in “Avengers: Infinity War”. Photo: Marvel Studios

Age would mark the experience

One key factor that cannot be ignored is the significant age difference between Dumbledore and Strange. Albus was around 115 years old when Severus Snape cast the Killing Curse on him, ending the legendary wizard’s life. His lifetime of a century clearly gives him the experience advantage over Doctor Strange. However, his age could also work against him, as it would make him slower or more likely to take serious damage if Strange’s spell outperforms him.

Time would play an important role

As mentioned earlier, Doctor Strange He possesses the Time Stone, with which he can alter and protect the reality of the MCU, just as he did when he trapped Dormammu in an endless loop within the Dark Dimension. In “Harry Potter”, the only artifact that can alter time is the time-turner, but the fact that Professor McGonagall gives one to Hermione Granger so that she arrives on time for her classes would indicate that it does not have the same intensity of power. than the Time Stone. In conclusion, this artifact could give Doctor Strange a considerable advantage.

Who is the most powerful wizard?

Considering the above mentioned, it is almost impossible to determine a winner, since each one is the best in the kind of magic that he performs. However, removing all magical artifacts, it all comes down to the powers they wield and the skill these two wizards have.

Based on this, Dumbledore would beat Doctor Strange by the advantage of age and the experience of more than a century to hone his powers , like teleportation, which would make him faster despite his age. Albus Dumbledore defeated Grindelwald and had an amazing fight against Voldemort for a reason, earning him the nickname of the most powerful wizard of all time.