Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the multiverse of insanity in the MCU and fans couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities the premise presents. However, several will miss The ancient one, the character played by Tilda swinton in the first installment.

However, the choice of the actress was not always to the liking of fans. The sorcerer’s mentor has traditionally been an Asian man, so Marvel studios He was accused of ‘whitewashing’ and arbitrarily changing his gender.

Much has been said about it since then, so Kevin Feige gave Men’s Health an interview to reflect on that decision. “We thought we were being so smart and so cutting edge,” he explained to the outlet, accepting that it was not a good decision.

“[Decidimos que] We weren’t going to do the cliché of the wise Asian old man. But it was a wake-up call to say, ‘Well wait a minute, is there another way to solve it? Is there any other way to get out of the cliché and cast an Asian actor? ‘ And the answer, of course, is yes. “

On the other hand, actor Lewis Tan (Zhou Cheng) had already expressed his rejection of this modification. “I am not the biggest fan of the casting decision. I can understand why they wanted to change him (…) I think an Asian woman would have been a fantastic signing. They said it would be too stereotypical, but I don’t agree. “