Marvel Studios fans are more excited than ever for the upcoming arrival of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” to the big screen. With less than a month to go until its premiere, the new adventure of the Multiverse has brought to the table a debate regarding its two main figures, and Sam Reimi seems to have an answer.

In an interview with the company Fandango, the director of the new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch was asked directly about which of the sorcerers is stronger. As is often the case in these cases to keep expectations high, Reimi gave an ambiguous and intriguing answer.

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in the comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

YOU CAN SEE: “Uma Musume Pretty Derby”: they confirm the production of a new anime of the franchise

“Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any other character in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t, and the help of Kamar- Taj,” he stated.

In other words, despite recognizing the great power of the MCU’s Wanda, he preferred not to give a final sentence. Instead, he also highlighted the virtues of Doctor Strange and even played with various assumptions. “There could be a Doctor Strange who is more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda who is more powerful than our Wanda here.”

Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Photo: Marvel Latin America Official

YOU CAN SEE: “Go-toubun no Hanayome”: the new official trailer of the film is released

When will “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” premiere?

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, the film by Sam Reimi that will feature performances by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), will be released on Friday, May 6 in the United States.