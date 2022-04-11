Anything is possible in the “Multiverse of Madness.” Thus, one theory states that the same Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would be the main villain of the film and not Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), as had been believed at first. The clues would be found in the events of “Spider-Man: no way home” and the progress shown so far by Marvel. What is it about and what would happen on the tape?

The Scarlet Witch aims to be the antagonist of “Doctor Strange 2”, but perhaps her enormous power would not be a threat to the protagonist of the film.

Background of a defeated hero

The only time Doctor Strange has been defeated was in “Avengers: Infinity War,” where Thanos managed to keep the time stone and made him vanish.

Following his disappearance, Stephen lost his position as Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, so Wong went on to take his role even more responsibly. After that, it is known that Strange remained with Wong in the Sanctum Sanctorum performing other tasks in a lower rank than he had.

But in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Strange hit even more rock bottom as he was bested by a young Spider-Man.

What’s worse, his irresponsibility with a spell he was warned not to use ended up causing a serious fracture in the multiverse.

Doctor Strange’s Rebellion

“Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished” Mordo warns Strange in the first official teaser trailer for the film.

After the serious error caused by the sorcerer, it is clear that Stephen will have to receive some great punishment.

But what would happen if Doctor Strange rebelled against such a decision? What’s more, what if just the fact that he’s alive spells disaster for reality? “I hope you understand that the greatest threat to our universe is you” Mordo emphasizes in one of the advances of the tape.

In this way, taking into account the danger it poses to the world, it is possible that the hero, fearing for his life, finally decides to rebel, becoming the main antagonist of the film.

This would cause the different versions of Doctor Strange, understanding the danger he poses to the universe, to try to hunt him down throughout the film.

Doctor Strange, a danger to Professor X

Actor Patrick Stewart, who has already confirmed his appearance as Professor X in “Doctor Strange 2″, anticipated in an interview the danger that Strange will represent.

“ Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and vigilant , and maybe he would feel a little insecure,” explained Stewart, who could be introduced alongside the Illuminati. “Because there something that is potentially dangerous in this man and I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard,” he added.

Could that “dangerous” something be the Darkhold or what else would make Doctor Strange into a villain?