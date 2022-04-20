Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness returns to show itself with yet another trailerin this case a commercial that sees the presence of Scarlet Witch and some unpublished scenesat least so far.

Just twenty-four hours after the previous Doctor Strange trailer in the Multiverse of Madness, we find the character played by Elizabeth Olsenwhich gained new powers at the end of the WandaVision television series (review).

It is no coincidence that it is she that he turns to Stephen Strange to try to counter the problems with the multiverse born from Spider-Man: No Way Home (review), and which apparently will have a heavy influence on the set-up of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The theories on what we will see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now numerous and speak of X-Men, Fantastic Four and even alternate versions of heroes like Iron Man coming from alternate realities to ours.

In short, the film is very promising and the direction of Sam Raimi should be a guarantee: we will have confirmation on May 4, when the film will be released in Italian cinemas.