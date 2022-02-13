With the arrival of the well-known event Super Bowl, Marvel has decided to release a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich once again presents the adventures of the character before the new film, also known as Doctor Strange 2, launches in theaters exactly on the day of the May 6.

Let’s talk about the new branded film Sam Raimi that shows up after the character has been deepened in the course of Spider-Man: No Way Home (find our review at this link), where he had a pivotal role in the Spider-Man adventure.

Just on the occasion of the conclusion of the aforementioned film, we had the opportunity to admire the first trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich we talked about in this article, since everything was then reloaded for everyone by the company following the anticipation in the scene post-credits.

You can admire the new video below, to get further previews about the events of the beloved character and his next interesting (and sometimes terrifying) multiverse-themed adventure.

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/p1S4Vq5HBc – Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) February 13, 2022

Certainly a pleasant Marvel surprise, which once again presents unpublished scenes, in which we once again see Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), although it is possible that the new film between one thing and another has introduced new characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among other things, we have already had the opportunity to discover new details on the film thanks to the synopsis officially unveiled, which we talked about in this in-depth analysis.

As if that weren’t enough, a new poster from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which once again presents the protagonist in a rather interesting and detailed scene, which also involves “fragments” of other characters. You can admire it in the Tweet below.