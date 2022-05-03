End of the days of a cinema disconnected from TV series: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the practical manifestation of how, for a spectator unaware of the events that took place in the series WandaVision (Did you miss our review of the series? Don’t worry you can find it here!), the film is pretext and hard to understand. With this we do not mean that it is a bad film or that it does not entertain during its two hours, but that objectively, today more than ever, the spectator is asked to go to the room “prepared”with a background no longer unaware but aware of what was before the film MCU of reference.

Dr. Strange grappling with the multiverse

The Dr. Stephen Strange remained “dead” for five years after Thanos snapped his fingers, as did many friends and colleagues, but as we know (and as the world knows) he returned thanks to the Avengers and saved the entire universe with the realization of his floor. To date the former doctor of surgery lives his life as protector of the Sancta Sanctorum of New Yorkuntil the city is attacked by a monster similar to a cyclopean octopus who inexplicably tries to capture a girl.

After several ups and downs, the doctor manages to save the girl and get some answers from her. Without going beyond the implications of the plot, we tell you that this time Doctor Strange will not be able to solve the situation alone, and in order to face an Avengers-level threat, you need a colleague: what better opportunity to ask the most powerful witch for help of our age, Scarlet Witch?

No longer a single Universe

The events that took place in Spider-Man: No Way Home they left our Dr. Strange deeply marked: the mystical master of the occult he learned the hard way how dangerous it can be to interact with the multiverse; on the other hand it is also true that for a sequence of events, the multiverse calls – and we could say “longing” – the presence of Strange in the journeys between one world and another: therefore a new ally arrives, a girl named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who seems to possess powers that allow her to travel between one universe and another. The presence of the girl makes our hero’s journey less tiring, but different in a certain sense: the man first selfish and full of himself, it turns out to be profoundly changed and less inclined to leave companions to their fate indeed, literally does everything for safeguard the girl’s life.

During this journey we will confront ourselves not only with known enemies, but also with characters we have seen and loved in other “versions” (yes, we cannot tell you anything about who or how, but we are sure you will like them, some of them are your favorites of all time). On this occasion we also find Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) who as Scarlet Witch will reveal all her powers, and trust me, until today you have not yet seen its full potential. What emerges from the film is that we could no longer ignore the multiverse, and that although things could settle in the future, from now on each of us must be aware that there are different versions of both the hero in front of us and the ways and of the uses that exist in the different universes.

Dr. Strange: Fear and delirium

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not all rosesof course: the film is slow, dull and although it tries to start with a bang, it stops almost immediately (as a general action) in favor of different dialogues, which yes, explain intentions and situations, but overall they do look like an old time movie. This is most likely due directed by Sam Raimiwhich seems to have stuck to his Spider-man metrics with the score that sounds like “Action, dialogue, dialogue, action, action, action and dialogue!”.

In short, it is not the best Marvel film ever, although it gets watched (for lack of anything else at the moment? Who can say? Ed). Overall, the biggest suffering of the film is, as we said at the beginning of this review, the lack of an original and personal plotwhere the whole it looks quite like a great installment of a season finale of the WandaVision TV series.

They underline the presence of the doctor in the film compared to all his previous appearances, here our Sorcerer seems at the mercy of events, helpless for most of the time, and where only in the finale does he reveal his true potential, which instead was charismatically more present wherever we met him. It is for sure a “middle” filma rite of passage that we must see, but that we certainly will not remember as the best.