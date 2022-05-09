Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has cashed $ 450 million in his first weekend. The figure refers to the global revenue of the film. In short, it seems that fans all over the world were curious to see the new adventures of Doctor Strange and to know how they were connected to the other films of the MCU, now a real soap opera.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the cover

Of the $ 450 million collected, $ 185 million was raised in the United States. while the other 265 million in the rest of the world, ie in the countries where the film was distributed.

For comparison, Doctor Strange’s first film grossed $ 677 million globally over its entire life cycle in theaters. Of these 34% in the domestic market.

Apparently the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films shows no signs of decreasing, despite the pandemic and fears for the post Avengers: Endgame. Evidently the world still needs super heroes.