Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets another teaser trailerin half-minute commercial format, showing some unreleased scenes for the new Marvel film.

In the video we see various moments of the film, in particular the “recruitment” of “a Avenger“, as requested by Doctor Strange, and the entry of Wanda Maximoff who represents one of the main characters of the new film, directed by Sam Raimi.

It is, moreover, the first Marvel film scheduled for 2022 and represents the return on the scene of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) shortly after its appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Hometo which it is also connected in terms of history and events.

With the rupture of the continuity of the multiverse, initiated precisely by the events narrated in the previous film, the Sorcerer is here engaged in facing a multidimensional threat of incredible magnitude, which will also open the way for the entry of new characters and possible known returns.

One of these is precisely Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) returning to action after the events of the WandaVision series, along with the protagonist and Wong (Benedict Wong), to try to solve the enormous problems that are emerging throughout the multiverse. The film is scheduled for release in May, with the release date set precisely for May 6, 2022 in the USA. Inside the film it is suspected that there may be Superior Iron Man, who according to some rumors could be played by Tom Cruise.