On his Patreon profile, Daniel Richtman posted a list, in which he would confirmed the cameos that we will see inside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe highly anticipated new film from Marvel Cinematic Universe due out in Italian cinemas this May.

Richtman is an influencer who analyzes and talks about cinema, TV series, comics and books, but he is also a writer of stories and who likes to investigate and find little scoops. According to what he himself said, he would have confirmed what cameos we will see in the new Marvel film, however he himself is the sourceand then in lack of official communications we cannot now verify the veracity of his words.

Getting to the heart of the situation, this is the list of cameos that appeared on his Patreon profile, which not only includes the characters, but also the actors who will play them:

John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic ;

; Anson Mount as Black Bolt ;

; Charlize Theron as Clea ;

; Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter ;

; Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel ;

; Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

In any case, this list does not seem to be complete, but as always stated by the same influencer, it is just about the “most important” ones inside the new MCU film. Some of these characters, like Xavier himself, had already been leaked and hypothesized in the past, and we had also talked about them in a dedicated article on our pages.

Whether this list is real or fictional by the influencer is not yet known, and we reiterate that it is about unofficial informationhowever, the wait left to find out is really short now, given that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in all Italian cinemas starting this May 4th.