Last night, during the Super Bowlthe new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As already happened with Wandavision (with whom he also shares a character from the main cast) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (with whom he shares the discourse of the multiverse), the theories about this new film are many.

So while we leave you the official announcement of tonight, let’s go take some screenshots of the trailer and let’s analyze them together.

New Cloak

In the comics it happened that Strange’s cloak, called the Cloak of Levitation, was destroyed and subsequently repaired by it. It is not impossible to think that the same thing could be replicated: if you notice in fact, on the back there is a blue color that was not there in the previous cloaks. On the other hand, we may be facing a new mantle, perhaps coming from the multiverse.

America Chavez

The new character introduced in this Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is America Chavez, a superheroine born in 2011 who has had to do – in the comics – with the multiverse and with Doctor Doom (we’ll talk about Doom shortly). Her powers allow her to travel between realities (as well as do many other things), making her a perfect travel companion for Strange. The monster appears to be a demon surrounded by the red bandages of Cyttorak magic.

Darkhold and the ramifications

One of the most accredited theories of this screen would concern any ramifications due to what happened during Spider-Man: No Way Home. What we believe, however, is that Strange will find himself having to use the Darkhold to definitively fix the problem, the same that will be asked of Scarlet Witch, since at the end of Wandavision he was in possession of it.

Rintrah and the attack on Kamar-Taj

This scene meant more to one of the characters within it than to the moment itself. In all likelihood this is an attack on Kamar-Taj, which also makes sense if in the midst of this kind of multiverse disaster we find wizards from various universes. However, it is important to note Rintrah, that minotaur that you can see on the left: in reality he is a being from the extradimensional planet of R’Vaal, in the comics he was also an apprentice of Strange.

Baron Mordo

Baron Mordo returns, one of Dr. Strange’s main enemies, but in this case he does not seem to be in strange relations with the former doctor: we probably have a different Mordo in front of us, and maybe he will be the one to help Strange save the multiverse .

The Illuminati

We could only dedicate three full shots to this scene: it seems that the Illuminati will finally make their appearance on the big screen. Super group born for the secret defense of the Earth by any means necessary. In the comics the first was composed of Namor (ruler of Atlantis), Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards), Professor X, Doctor Strange and Black Bolt (leader of the Illuminati). In all likelihood in this case the group will be different, also because it seems to be ready to stop Strange for his crimes against the multiverse.

We can see some figures in this screen, and although they are not 100% recognizable, we can hypothesize: the chairs look like six, and therefore the group will probably consist of 6 characters. The one on the left appears to be Black Panther (or something similar): it might make sense, as in the last few series, the group had reformed to include T’Challa. Continuing, the first one on the right, seated, seems to resemble Doctor Doom (or Dr. Doom), sworn enemy of Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four, but also a brilliant mind. The last one, standing, strangely looks like some sort of Blade (but we don’t think it has much to do with the Illuminati). Other characters are missing, and the hope of seeing a Mr. Fantastic played by John Krasinski is always high.

This scene, however, totally defines the Illuminati area: Xavier, Professor X, leader of the X-Men, has always been ready to make the right sacrifices to save the Earth, and what you see here, blurred, seems to be the version played by Patrick Stewart. His voice, both in Italian and in English, sounds the same, and so does the way he speaks.

Flame!

Obviously we don’t have the Human Torch in front of us (maybe), but this doesn’t even seem to be Captain Marvel we know: it probably won’t even be Monica Rambeau, who gained the powers during Wandavision (although in this scene she just collides with Wanda). She could be Maria Rambeau instead, Monica’s mother and friend of Carol Danvers, in a guise of the variant of the Multiverse who took the powers by shooting the Tesseract in place of Carol.

Wanda’s Vision

At the end of Wandavision, poor Scarlet Witch found herself with immense powers and a series of losses: she lost her husband, and not for the first time, and she also lost her two children. At the end of the series we see her looking for her loved ones, and it is not impossible that the voices we hear come from the fracture created by Strange. In this scene she highlights how the two did the same things, with different results (she seen as an enemy, he as a hero). We may have a Scarlet Witch ready to use Strange’s mistake to create her realities.

Baron Mordo Part 2

We said: they could be on good terms. Or maybe he wants to kill Strange. Or maybe, given the handcuffs put on by the Illuminati, she might just want to free him.

Zombie Strange / Nightmare

The two photos in question show something special: on the one hand we have a character capable of handling spirits, on the other hand the famous pose of Strange made by this corrupt wizard with a damaged face. To all intents and purposes it seems that we will have a sort of Zombie Strange in front of us, a variant (or perhaps the main one) devoted to necromancy. Of course, it would be fantastic if this was instead Nightmare, that much rumored enemy in Wandavision that we have not seen.