Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows itself once again in videoin this case with a behind the scenes dedicated to Wanda Maximoff, the character played by Elizabeth Olsen.

After the events of the WandaVision series (review), Wanda became the Scarlet Witch and it is with this knowledge that he will lend his help to Stephen Strange in facing the pitfalls of the Multiverse.

Director Sam Raimi said their goal is also to give WandaVision fans an extra narrative step, find out what will happen to their favorite characters and meet alternative versions of them.

So on May 4th, how many Wanda Maximoffs and Stephen Strange will we have to deal with? A few more days of waiting and we will finally find out.