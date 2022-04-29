Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it also shows itself with one Italian spota few days after the debut of the Marvel movie in cinemas: the film will be released by us on May 4th.

Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (review), the second adventure dedicated to the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will address the theme of the multiverse again and there will be no lack of sensational surprises.

In fact, there are already several theories that revolve around the film and that they would like the presence of Charles Xavier, Namor, Black arrow with his Inhumans and even Tom Cruise’s Superior Iron Man. Which will prove to be well founded?

We will find out everything on May 4th, as mentioned, and it will also be an opportunity to attend the first trailer for Avatar 2: Way of the Water, which will be broadcast in conjunction with the Marvel movie.



