Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offers insight into different alternate realities of the Marvel world, introducing the best many details on the concept of the multiverse and presenting various universes (here our review).

While two (the main and the838) are however deepened to the fullest, the film shows some small hints of various other realities, which we want to talk about in this article.

We would like to underline that the list of Doctor Strange universes in the Multiverse of Madness may contain spoilers and previews on the film, and we therefore invite you to continue reading carefully.

Therefore, you will find below the list of the various universes revealed, even if it is good to underline that everything is deepened for the most part only within a few seconds through the journey of Strange and America Chavezand that we will be able to find out more details on everything only in the event that further insights are registered Marvel Studios they will show up in the future.

The first that we will list are the ones we see when America and Strange fly between universes, changing one every second, and then land on Earth-838; we also remember that the departure seems to make the two characters pass through Kamar-Taj, before then leaving between the various universes:

Living Tribunal: we don’t know where we are, but we certainly can see the Living Tribunal

End of time: to all intents and purposes here it would seem like a universe where the timelines coincide in one

Lava: in the third we find long expanses of lava

Crystals: they look like ice crystals

they look like ice crystals Forest with giant insects

Underwater world: we do not believe it is Atlantis, but still a variant where the whole world is underwater

Land-???: a land similar to ours, perhaps even ours, you can see an advertisement in the Taxi of Grindhouse Releasing, a film distribution company that has remastered many cult films, including La Casa

Future: a very futuristic world, you can see Stark's drones

Infernal Land: be it a variant of hell, or hell itself, it feels very hot as a place

Wilderness: here we can see instead of the dinosaurs that immediately make us think of the Wild Land, which in the comics is located under Antarctica

Cartoon: a world of cel shaded style

Land destroyed: probably post battle, there is some green glow

Cube Reality: a sort of Earth where everything is fragmented into cubes

Ink Reality: a sort of land where everything is made of ink

Noir: the noir variant of the Earth, where all the Noir heroes and villains come from

Futuristic Land: it is very reminiscent of the one you see in Loki, with yellow and giant buildings

Earth 2099: to all intents and purposes also this futuristic, its look to the Blade Runner suggests 2099, the Earth where Spider-Man 2099 and many other characters come from

Heavenly Earth: palaces and celestial constructions

palaces and celestial constructions Terra Fuoco: expanses of fire

After that the two arrive at Earth-838. Taking note of this, here are the other universes visited (or mentioned):

Land of America Chavez: here we see the first activation of his powers

Land of Sinister Strange: the one where Strange takes the Darkhold and does the dream walking

Earth-616: the one where the MCU movies are set

Land- 838: With the variants of the characters (find our in-depth analysis of all the cameos at this link)

Terra-Defender: the one where Defender Strange comes from

Space between universes: where is the Book of Vishanti

Dark Dimension: the one you see at the end of the film, where Dormammu and his niece Clea come from

Certainly, in short, many hints related to the various universes were not lacking, although obviously it is not clear whether and which of these it will be possible to review in the future through new Marvel products. perhaps with evolutions of the story of Doctor Strange and the Loki serieswhich gave various details about the creation of the multiverse with its first season.