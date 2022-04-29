A teaser TV spot for the new film MCU, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessseems to confirm the presence of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier inside the film. In fact, one of the voices heard in the trailer seems to be her, in a very recognizable way, and this would lead to the probable presence of X-Men within the film. Indeed, it seems that for a very small frame the iconic yellow wheelchair of the character was also glimpsed. Furthermore, the presence of Captain Carter inside the new Doctor Strange, as another of the frames show the Union Jack on the vibranium shield, during a fight.

The trailer, which we propose at the bottom of the article, it is still an official videohowever still but Marvel did not make any statements or communications regarding the confirmed presence of such characters, nor especially about those who would play them.

The images in any case are very clear and leave very little room for the imagination, if not precisely for the actors who will play the role of Xavier and Carter in Doctor Strange 2.

The trailer also shows well-known actors and characters, who we already knew would be part of the cast, including of course Benedict Cumberbatch as the Doctor StrangeElizabeth Olsen as the beloved Wanda Maximoffand will also introduce America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

We remind you that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in all Italian cinemas during the first week of next month, and more specifically the May 4th in Italy (two days in advance of the release scheduled for the American continent). The film, which lasts about two hours, is directed by Sam Raimi.

Over the last few months there have often been hypotheses and theories about which characters we could and would like to see in the film, and finally we will soon find out who.