Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most anticipated films of the year, this above all because of the curiosity linked to which cameos will be seen in the film thanks to the concept of the Multiverse that will be at the center of the film. What is certain is that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we will see the Illuminatihistorical group of Marvel comics.

The second trailer has made official the presence of Patrick Stewartwho played Charles Xavier / Professor X in the films of the series X-Men license plates 20th Century Fox. The Illuminati group, in the Marvel comics, is made up of Namor, Iron Man, Reed Richards, Doctor Strange, Black arrow it’s the same Charles Xavier.

But who will we see in the film? One user imagined who the Illuminati members might be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a fan art, which you can see below:

In the fan art in question it is possible to see, from left to right, Reed Richards (that of Ioan Gruffudd), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Black arrow (from the TV series InhumansAnson Mount), Professor X (the aforementioned Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell, from What If,), Blade (Mahershala Ali in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) e Nova or Captain Marvel (in the second case, it could be a variant of the original).

To know who the members of the Illuminato really will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness there is nothing left to do but wait for the film to be released in theaters.

The film, directed by Sam Raimi, will see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) face the madness of the multiverse again after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Strange will have to contend not only with a mysterious threat, but also with its variant.

Strange will star alongside Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), the latter last seen in the Disney + series WandaVision. They are joined by the new entry America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. We remind you that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in theaters in Italy on May 4, 2022which is two days before the release on US soil.