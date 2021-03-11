Marvel released a new preview of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the second series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be presented at Disney Plus.

With Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) Y Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) Of protagonists, the heirs to the legacy of Captain America (Chris Evans) have spoken this time about a Marvel character that has been a trend in recent days: Doctor Strange .

Through their social networks, Marvel shared a new television preview of fiction, where we can see Sam and Bucky talking about the existence of wizards and sorcerers with them.

Amid various action scenes, the duo debate about the threats they are about to face and, particularly, what kind of character Stephen Strange is.

“They may be part of the big three: androids, aliens and wizards,” says Falcon, to which the Winter Soldier replies, “That is not so, they are not wizards.” Immediately, Sam Wilson answers his partner: “They are like Doctor Strange”. Seeing that his friend denies the information he adds, “A sorcerer is a wizard without a cap.”

At the moment, it is known that the series will develop the path of heroes as they grapple with their differences and the absence of Captain America. Sharon carter (Emily VanCamp), Falcon’s sister; Sarah wilson (Adepero Oduye); and with Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the villain who caused the division of the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War (2016), will also be part of the series.

When is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier released?

The new Disney Plus series will be available from March 19, 2021.