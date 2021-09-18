Just yesterday Denis Villeneuve, famous filmmaker and director of Dune, was added to the long list of celebrities who have criticized the films of Marvel. According Villeneuve, “The films of the MCU they are not more than a cut and paste of others ”, so Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange, has come out to answer you.

Through your account Twitter, Derrickson posted a message that, while not directed at anyone in particular, we all know who he actually wrote it for:

“Anyone who criticizes Marvel movies for considering that they are all the same a) hasn’t seen them all and therefore shouldn’t assume they’re all the same, or b) seen them all because, well, they actually quite like it. watch Marvel movies. “

– NOS ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) September 17, 2021

As always, these kinds of comments made by Villeneuve often arouse the eternal debate about whether Marvel they are really good or not, or if we are simply so used to the formula that it is impossible to distinguish one from the other.

Via: Scott derrickson