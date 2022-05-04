Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is already in theaters in some territories and in others it will arrive in the coming days. Since we had the opportunity to see it, we will answer a question that you surely have. How many post credit scenes does it have?

The movie has two scenes after its main story. The first one arrives almost halfway through the credits. We won’t go into spoilers, but we can tell you that it looks like a starting point for more multiversal adventures. With the inclusion of a new character.

The second one already reaches the end of all the credits. Frankly, we don’t think it has much value. It is the ‘closure’ of a joke that we see almost at the beginning of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. You may want to stay to satisfy your curiosity, but the truth is that it is not a scene that is worth much.

In several of its productions after Infinity War, Marvel followed this path. With a scene that gives us indications of the future and another that is just for laughs. Let’s remember that of Captain America in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Something like that awaits you with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now that you know this information, you can avoid running away when the credits begin. It will depend on you if you stay to wait for both or just one of them. After all, you already know our opinion on both.

What is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness about?

If you are one of those who for some reason remained outside the universe of Marvelwe tell you what this new film is about. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness As its name tells us, it puts us on a multiversal journey with the sorcerer supreme. It also has the help of the Scarlet Witch and the new addition, America Chavez.

This is a film that will surely have a lot of weight in the future of MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a very exciting next step towards the new of Marvel. Even if the post-credits scenes aren’t to your liking, they’re worth the trip to get to them. Will they stay at the end of the credits?

